Body of juvenile girl found near playground in Ceredo

CEREDO, W.Va. (WOWK) – The body of a juvenile girl has been found near a playground in Ceredo, West Virginia this morning. Police say they have been on the scene since around 6:45 AM on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 after a concerned caller driving on A Street told dispatchers she had seen someone inside a playground.

Upon their arrival to the playground, police checked for signs of life and attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful. Police initially said the girl was approximately 20-years-old but now say she is a juvenile. Her family has been notified. Police say the coroner had been to the scene and left before 9 AM. They blocked off two blocks around the area because of the body found.

Chief of Police Anthony Poston credits Ceredo residents with their attentiveness to the community they call home in hopes of keeping it safe for themselves and for visitors.

“This city is named [the] second safest city here in the state of West Virginia,” said Poston. “We have a wonderful town with great residents that always keep us informed about little things to make our job easier. [Finding a body] is very out of the ordinary.”

At this time, police say there is no danger to the public. Chief Poston added that there were no signs of foul play, and no visible signs of drug use at the scene. However, Poston drives the point that this is still an active investigation.

The woman’s body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston after police notify her family.

