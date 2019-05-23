Body of missing Pike County kayaker found

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) —

UPDATE (5/24/19 12:25 PM):

Kentucky State Police say they have recovered the body of the missing kayaker in the river behind Big Lots in Coal Run.

ORIGINAL:

Kentucky State Police have opened a missing person investigation in Pikeville, Kentucky for a person missing after going kayaking in the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River. Around 10 PM on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019, a group of people was kayaking on the river when they became separated.

Kentucky State Police have identified the missing kayaker as Paris Smith, 47, of Pikeville, Ky.

A search was initiated for Smith and continued through the night and into this morning with Smith not being located. Several emergency and rescue agencies are on the scene as the search continues.

The area of the search starts at the boat ramp behind the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Pikeville and continues north toward the Floyd County line.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.