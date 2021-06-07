Body recovered from Ohio River identified

Authorities say an Ohio man drowned Sunday in the Ohio River near Cabell County. June 6, 2021.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities say an Ohio man drowned Sunday in the Ohio River near Cabell County.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was recovered from the Ohio River Sunday evening. The sheriff’s office says the man has been identified as William Klotz, 38, from Wooster, OH.

Officials say it appears Klotz drowned while swimming with friends. According to the sheriff’s office, his body was found in the river near the Kennedy Center north of Huntington on Route 2.