Body recovered from Ohio River

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – A man’s body was recovered this morning from the Ohio River.

According to Lt. Anthony Thompson with the Kenova Police Department, the body was first seen parallel to the 13th Street train Tressel at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Officers recovered the man’s body at approximately 10:15.

Thompson said the body will be sent to Charleston for further identification. It appears the man to be in his 40s-50s in age and has no visible tattoos.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

