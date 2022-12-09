UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley.

Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to officials.

Neighbors told KSP that before the truck was found submerged on Sunday, they had not seen Turley for a few days.

No further information on how the accident happened has been released.

Turley’s body will be sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office Saturday morning.

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — According to Carter County Coroner William Waddell, a man’s body was recovered from the pond in Grayson where officials found a truck submerged.

The body was recovered around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, officials say. It will be sent to the medical examiner’s office tomorrow morning, according to officials.

No names are being released at this time.

