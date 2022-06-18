UPDATE (9:07 a.m. on Saturday, June 18): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released more details surrounding a woman’s body that was recovered from the Kanawha River.

They say 44-year-old Indiana resident Katreece Wells and a child related to her were fishing off the Shawnee Boat Ramp in Dunbar.

Crews are currently on the scene in Dunbar investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from the Kanawha River in Dunbar. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the child allegedly knocked a large SUV into gear and it hit Wells and went into the Kanawha River.

They say Wells attempted to rescue the child, but they have not been found yet by authorities. Multiple agencies are currently looking for the child.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Crews are currently on the scene in Dunbar investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from the Kanawha River in Dunbar.

Metro 911 officials say a call came in just after 1:30 a.m.

They say a vehicle was in the Kanawha River near the 2900 block of Charles Avenue in Dunbar. Then, an adult woman’s body was found.

Crews are currently on the scene in Dunbar investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from the Kanawha River in Dunbar.

Multiple crews are on the scene investigating. These include the Nitro Fire Department, Charleston FD, St. Albans FD, the Institute Volunteer Fire Department, Glasgow VFD, the Dunbar Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Emergency Management, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The West Virginia State Police is assisting with a helicopter.

This is a developing story.