KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A water main break has caused a boil order to be issued in the Kenova community.

This is according to a notice sent by Kenova Municipal Water at around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone experiencing low or absent water pressure between the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Chesnut, Pine, and Sycamore Streets, including the post office, should boil their water before drinking it until further notice.

The notice says that the water main break caused a loss of water pressure and that crews are working to restore service to affected customers.

This order is expected to remain in effect for 48 hours.