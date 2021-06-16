BOLO issued in Charleston hit-and-run

A BOLO has been issued for a hit-and-run suspect that struck a City of Charleston parking meter employee Wednesday, June 16. Officials say the suspect was driving a silver 2014 Ford Focus.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Metro officials say a City of Charleston parking meter employee has been struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 on Court Street near the Transit Mall and Charleston Town Center. According to Metro officials, the employee sustained “very minor” injuries and refused treatment.

A BOLO has been issued for the hit-and-run suspect. Officials say the suspect was driving a silver 2014 Ford Focus. Charleston Police are investigating.