BOLO issued in Charleston hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Metro officials say a City of Charleston parking meter employee has been struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 on Court Street near the Transit Mall and Charleston Town Center. According to Metro officials, the employee sustained “very minor” injuries and refused treatment.
A BOLO has been issued for the hit-and-run suspect. Officials say the suspect was driving a silver 2014 Ford Focus. Charleston Police are investigating.
