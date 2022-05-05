UPDATE (5:07 p.m. on Thursday, May 5): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there was no evidence found of an explosive device after a reported explosion near Platinum Drive.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Bomb Squad is responding to a call at the request of a fire department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Joe Crawford tells 13 News.

The call came from the Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department, he said, after an explosion sparked a brush fire along Platinum Road.

The fire has been extinguished at this time.

The call to the fire department came in around 2:30 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.