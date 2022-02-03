Bond denied again for Charleston woman charged with first-degree murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman facing charges in a murder investigation was denied bond this morning.

The Kanawha County Circuit Court heard a motion today, Feb. 3, to set bond for Virginia Smith, 29, of Charleston. The motion was denied by the court.

Smith is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Cheyenne Johnson, whose body was found in a well in the Sissonville area Monday, May 3, 2021. Johnson was reported missing in late April 2021, less than a week before her body was found.

The day Johnson’s body was found, Michael Smith, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly admitting to her murder and to putting Johnson’s body in the well. Authorities said at the time of Virginia Smith’s arrest a few days later that she and Michael Smith were not related, but were reportedly in an intimate relationship at the time of the homicide.

At the time of Virginia Smith’s arrest, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Greg Young gave a press briefing stating that a juvenile witness interviewed during the investigation allegedly told law enforcement they saw Virginia Smith shoot Johnson.

Michael Smith was arraigned in court in August of 2021, however, Virginia Smith was not arraigned at that time due to a pending psychological evaluation.

Smith was previously denied bond in June of 2021.