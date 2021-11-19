Bond posted for former Holz Elementary teacher accused of battery, abuse

A former Holz Elementary teacher was arrested and charged with 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal assault of noncommunicative child. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Bail has been posted for a former elementary school teacher accused of abusing a student in September, according to the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Nancy Boggs was arrested yesterday, Thursday, Nov. 18 in connection to an investigation into alleged abuse in her classroom at Holz Elementary in September. Her bond was set to $100,000 and was posted by a relative this morning, the circuit clerk’s office says.

Last week the parents of a special needs student at Holz Elementary filed a lawsuit against Boggs and Kanawha County Board of Education stemming from the alleged abuse. Thursday night, one of the student’s parents spoke with 13 News Reporter Larisa Casillas, reacting to the arrest.

According to the indictment against Boggs, three children are listed as victims of the alleged abuse.

Police say Boggs faces 23 counts of Battery and 1 count of Verbal Abuse of Noncommunicative Child. Boggs retired earlier this month after the school district suspended her in September.

According to the jail release order from the Kanawha County Circuit Court, Boggs is being released to home confinement and is to have no contact with the alleged victims or anyone under the age of 18.

Her trial date is currently set for 9 a.m. April 4, 2022, according to court documents.

The following list summarizes the charges against Boggs as described in the indictment. These counts are all allegations against the defendant, and Boggs has not been found guilty of any of the charges in a court of law:

Count 1: Unlawfully and intentionally cause physical harm to Victim 1 by puttling out Victim 1’s chair out causing Victim 1 to fall to the ground.

Count 2: Unlawfully and intentionally make physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with Victim 1 and did unlawfully and intentionally cause physical harm to Victim 1 by striking Victim 1 with a file cabinet door.

Count 3: Unlawfully and intentionally make physical contact of an insulting provoking nature with Victim 2 and did unlawfully and intentionally cause physical harm to Victim 2 by driving Victim 2’s head down with her right hand causing his forehead to strike his desk.

Count 4: Unlawfully and intentionally make physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with Victim 3 and did unlawfully and intentionally cause physical harm to Victim 3 by placing her hands on Victim 3’s neck and forcing his head around to face her.

Count 5: Causing physical harm to Victim 3 by slapping Victim 3 in the face.

Count 6: Causing physical harm to Victim 3 by grabbing Victim 3’s right arm and forcefully pulling him from a standing position.

Count 7: Causing physical harm to Victim 3 by slapping Victim 3 in his right shoulder area.

Count 8: caused physical harm to Victim 1 while talking to Victim 3 by pulling Victim 1 by her hair.

Count 9: caused physical harm to Victim 1 by placing her hands on Victim 1’s head and pressing her head down.

Count 10: causing harm to Victim 2 by jerking Victim 2’s chair out causing Victim 2 to fall to the floor.

Count 11: causing physical harm to Victim 2 by turning Victim 2 around on the floor by forcibly pulling his arm.

Count 12: Causing physical harm to Victim 2 by slapping Victim 2 in the face.

Count 13: Causing physical harm to Victim 2 by striking Victim 2 in the back with a backhand slap.

Count 14: Causing physical harm to Victim 2 by pushing Victim 2 in the back with both hands causing his upper body to heave forward.

Count 15: Causing physical harm to Victim 2 after placing Victim 2 back in his chair by driving Victim 2’s head forward with her hand causing his forehead to strike his desk.

Count 16: Causing physical harm to Victim 2 by slapping Victim 2 in the back after picking up an orange divider from the floor.

Count 17: Causing physical harm to Victim 2 by slapping Victim 2 on his back area after placing an orange divider on his desk.

Count 18: Causing physical harm to Victim 2 by slapping Victim 2 on his side before she proceeds to rip up loose papers in her hands.

Count 19: Causing physical harm to Victim 1 by jerking Victim 1 back and forth by her hair while addressing Victim 2.

Count 20: Causing physical harm to Victim 1 by slapping Victim 1 on her back.

Count 21: Causing physical harm to Victim 1 by grabbing Victim 1 by the hair and throwing her to the floor.

Count 22: Causing physical harm to Victim 1 by slapping Victim 1 in the back.

Count 23: Causing physical harm to Victim 1 by forcefully pulling Victim 1’s head back while putting a bandana type face mask on Victim 1.

Count 24: While having supervisory responsibility over Victim 2 a noncommunicative minor child unlawfully and repeatedly engaged in verbal conduct toward Victim 2 in an insulting and demeaning and threatening manner.

