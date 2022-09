FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man from Boomer was arrested for sex crimes in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that 34-year-old James M. Moore was charged with two felony counts of sex abuse. This arrest stems from an investigation that began in June of 2022.

Moore is being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or on the department’s Facebook page.