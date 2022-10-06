BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Ambulance Authority Board President confirms the executive director of the organization has resigned.

Board President Freddie Harless tells 13 News that Bryan Justice resigned at a special meeting on October 4.

Harless says that Justice cited personal reasons for his decision to leave the job he has held for the last seven years.

Joey Smith has been selected to serve as the interim executive director.

The board will meet on Thursday, October 20 to discuss finding a permanent replacement, during the regularly scheduled meeting.