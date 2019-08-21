Boone County budget shortage worries residents

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Rumors have been floating around social media that parks and pools in Boone County would close due to a budget crisis. Dartmont Park, for example, is one park nestled along the Big Coal River that is a popular destination for kayaking, fishing, and hunting.

It’s that tourism which has been the economic engine driving the local economy.

Yesterday, the commission chamber was packed with residents who wanted answers.

Boone County Commission President, Eddie Hendricks said, “we’re going to make the cuts we need to to make our budget work, but it’s never been our position to close things down, close programs…”

In a perfect world, commissioners said they need a $7.2 million to keep things the way they are, but they are working with a $5.4 million budget for the new fiscal year.

“They think that they’re going to lose their parks, they think their pools, you know, things that are important to them and right now they’re scared because of the enormous position we’re in as far as the budget goes,” said Hendricks.

Commissioners agree with residents that tourism helps diversify the region and will drive revenue that will help them out of this economic hole.

Boone County Resident, Michael Ellis said, “if there was some kind of, well, we’ve heard it for years, some kind of infrastructure around here beside coal mining, people would come back here.”

Cuts will have to be made but the commission reassured the community that their parks and pools are safe. A budget will be put to a vote next Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 5 pm.