Boone County clinic to close for move to temporary location

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Boone Memorial Hospital Walk-In Clinic close this week to prepare for a temporary move to State Street. Officials say the move will be done to protect its patients for COVID-19 exposure.

The clinic will close from Aug. 6-9 to prepare for the move. Patients needing care on these dates should go to the BMH Emergency Room for treatment. The walk-in clinic will reopen at 173 State St. at 8 a.m., Aug. 10.

After its move, the clinic will keep its current hours and days of operation of 8 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days per week. It will also offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning 9 a.m., Aug. 10 at its State Street location.

Boone Memorial currently offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Danville. This testing location will close Aug. 7.

