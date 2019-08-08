Boone County deputies search for missing man

Boone County Deputies say 68-year-old Curtis Ray Ratliff was last seen on Prichard Road in Danville, West Virginia at around 8:45 PM on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019.

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Deputies say 68-year-old Curtis Ray Ratliff was last seen on Prichard Road in Danville, West Virginia at around 8:45 PM on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Ratliff is around 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs around 174 pounds. Deputies say he is probably wearing black pants and carrying a red and white oxygen bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-369-9913.

