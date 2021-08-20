Boone County flood cleanup continues

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Boone County continue to pick up the pieces after a devastating flood hit the area Thursday.

Homeowners say they’re shocked by the extent of the damage.

“Devastated because we’ve never seen anything like this up here,” resident Kevin Barker said. “Eight, nine years I’ve been up here, it’s like the Buffalo Creek flood.”

Signs in Danville warn motorists of high waters. Down the road, private bridges are washed out, stranding residents on the other side of the creek.

“My biggest worry is, how am I going to get it cleaned up?” Loretta Green said.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is working on restoring the roads. One worker says he expects the work to take about a week to fix.

One homeowner says he called off work to start fixing a washed-away bridge. Debris scattered and mud on the roads, Barker thinks this is a once in a lifetime occurrence.

“I’ve been here eight years and I’ve never seen it this high, so I’m not worried it will happen again,” he said. “It’s flash flood. Flash floods happen quick, they go up quick, they go down quick.”

But other residents are concerned another flood would be even more damaging than this one.

“I think everyone would be gone,” Green said. “I’m gonna be gone and I’m not gonna deal with it no more.”