BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A house fire happened this morning in the 2700 block of Pond Fork Road in Uneeda that resulted in the building being a complete loss.

Boone County dispatchers say the fire was first called in right after 9 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022, and they say it was over around 11 a.m.

Courtesy: Shelly Gray

They say there were unsure if anyone was in the house during the fire, but there were no injuries reported.

Danville Volunteer Fire Department, Van VFD, Morrisville VFD, Warton VFD, Spruce River VFD and Boone County Ambulance all responded to the fire.