Boone County man arrested after speeding through school zone, fleeing deputies

Michael Hill was charged with speeding in a school zone and fleeing in a vehicle.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after speeding through a Boon County school zone, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on traffic enforcement in the Seth area on Friday, Nov. 19 said they saw a motorcycle allegedly “traveling at a high rate of speed” through a school zone.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies attempted to stop the motorcycle, the driver fled. Deputies say they pursued the vehicle heading east on Route 3. After a short time, the motorcycle crashed, and deputies say Michael Hill, 31, of Seth, was arrested.

Hill is charged with speeding in a school zone and fleeing in a vehicle.

