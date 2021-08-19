Boone County schools return to class

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Today was the first day back in the classroom for all students and staff members in Boone County.

Thursday morning hundreds of excited students shuffled into school…while all wearing masks.

The Boone County School Board voted last week to mandate masks for all students, staff members, and visitors while indoors…regardless of vaccination status.

This brought controversy from many parents at the school board meeting on Monday. This led some schools to be worried about possible protests on Thursday.

The principal of Brookview Elementary says he understands the frustration but is staying positive about the situation.

“I don’t confuse anger with passion, I’m glad to have passionate parents in my county. That’s going to be a better year for me these students and staff. We are all excited and can’t wait to they come in. They are a couple hundred of my favorite people in the entire world,” said Jay Hill, Principal of Brookview Elementary School.

No issues have occurred on the first day back to school in Boone County.

Many students said they are just excited to be back in person and to see their friends. The county will also offer a virtual learning option to those in middle and high school.

