Boone County Sheriff searching for missing man

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says Nova Tony Jarrell, 53, is described as 6’5″ and 220 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 304-369-9913.

