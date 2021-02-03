Boone County to hold weekly vaccination clinics

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – During our ‘Vaccinate West Virginia’ special Wednesday night, one of the questions asked was, “Is Boone County going to get any help getting vaccinations? Because of a delivery glitch, our DHHR can’t receive any, so I feel like we are being left out. I am on a waiting list, but I’d like some sort of update.”

There can now be some kind of clarity for that question. Beginning Friday, and every Friday to follow, there will be a community-wide vaccination event in Boone County. It will rotate weekly between the Racine Fire Department, and Madison Civic Center – – a total of 6 different health organizations collaborated on the effort.

Terri Castle, the Chief Nursing Officer at Boone Memorial Hospital says, “We are ready.. we do have staff coming from each location that we are collaborating with, and we will be working on getting the vaccine, doing a follow up, assessment, and then we will also schedule a follow up shot, we are using the Moderna vaccine.”

Mark Linville the Chief Operations Officer at Boone Memorial Hospital says the end goal is to get the entire rural county vaccinated. “Even though we are a rural community, we’ve been very involved from the very beginning.. we are working to get not only our citizens but those throughout the state of West Virgina vaccinated. And that’s what our goal is.. to vaccinate everyone.”

An ambitious goal organizers say took weeks of planning, to ensure all of Boone County is include in the vaccination effort. Castle adds, “We have all been having meetings together so that we can coordinate our efforts, and make sure our county is being served.”

The clinic will be on Friday’s starting at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

