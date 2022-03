BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a fire that broke out in Boone County last month.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says April Holstein, 38, of Nellis, faces charges of 1st Degree Arson and Attempted Murder.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest came as part of “a follow-up investigation” into a house fire in the Foster Area that happened Feb. 25, 2022.