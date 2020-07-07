Boone Memorial Hospital offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Boone Memorial Hospital is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the former Bank of Danville across from Walgreens in Danville, West Virginia. Testing begins today Tuesday, June 7 and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until further notice, according to hospital officials.

Boone Memorial Hospital officials say the drive-thru testing is part of their efforts to proactively maintain a state of preparedness as the potential for more COVID-19 cases increases as vacation travel increases.

“Our goal has, and continues to be, that of aggressive preparedness, not panic,” said hospital CEO, Virgil Underwood. “We understand that the probability for cases to rise after local residents return from vacation is a valid concern. Therefore, we want to remain ready for a potential influx of coronavirus cases.”

A physician order is required, however, hospital officials say a Boone Memorial Hospital medical provider will be available at the testing site to assess patients and write orders. They also say patients should be at least 18 years of age or accompanied by a guardian.

Patients will receive testing results within 3-5 days. Drive-Thru testing is covered by most insurances, with no out of pocket fees or co-pays, however, according to the hospital, they will not turn patients away due to inability to pay.

Anyone wishing to get a test can pre-register by calling 304-369-8813 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Angie Christian, executive director of Ancillary Services, says people must come to the drive-thru clinic the same day the pre-register.

“To expedite the process, we are offering pre-registration by phone for same-day testing,” said Christian. “We want to make the process quick and easy for the community. Pre-registration is one way we can do that.”

As an additional preventative effort, the hospital also reintroduced the tent screening process at both its Emergency Room and Family Medical Center Walk-In entrances. All staff, visitors and those seeking care will go through a soft screening as they enter the tent. The process includes a temperature check and a few questions to assess possible symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or as sore throat, or factors that could put the person at a higher risk for contracting the virus, such as travel history or possible exposure to COVID-19, etc. The hospital says anyone who does present symptoms will be separated and directed accordingly by hospital staff for further evaluation.

“The health and safety of our patients, staff and community remains our top priority,” said Underwood. “We encourage all area residents to follow the Governor’s mandate and continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask when entering public buildings to reduce the risk of exposure. In addition, please wear a mask to our clinics and facility, if you have one. Let’s work together to keep our community safe.”

