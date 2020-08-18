Boone Memorial Hospital temporary relocation opens

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Boone Memorial Hospital has opened it’s Walk-in clinic at its temporary location
The Walk-in clinic located at 173 State Street in Madison is keeping its current time of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The BMH COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has moved to beside the BMH Walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We feel this move was the best decision to keep our patients safe. It will allow us to keep separation among our patients amidst the COVID-19 crises. Our patients’ safety has always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority,” Moore concluded.Gina Moore, Executive Director of Outpatient Clinics
Anyone who wants to pre-register for the Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing can call (304) 369-8813 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
