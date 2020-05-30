Boston Marathon cancelled: WV runners react

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Runners from around the world — and here in West Virginia — are still coping with the cancellation of the Boston Marathon.
Organizers announced the move yesterday — taking many like West Virginia Doctor Tim Deer by surprise. We first introduced you to him two years ago.
The Boston Marathon has a rich history. This year would’ve been the 124th run — not even the bombing seven years ago could stop it.
This year COVID-19 blocked the starting line. Dr. Tim Deer has participated in more than 100 marathons; and this would’ve been his 15th in Boston.
“Boston is special because it’s so hard to get there, the race is very hard. I’ve been involved in one of the coldest days in Boston and one of the hottest days,” Deer said.
Joanne Kirby has been a runner for 32 years. This year would’ve been her third Boston Marathon.
“The feeling up in Boston running the marathon is just like none other,” Kirby said.
A feeling she won’t get to experience this year. But she does understand the decision in the cancellation and will be participating — virtually.
“We’re trying something new and still to be apart of the history of the running of the marathon is an honor,” Kirby said.
Something both Deer and Kirby agree on: is the running can unite a community.
“We can go out and run and be good resources for each other. Raise money and do all of the things you could do in Boston.”Dr. Tim Deer, MD
“Charleston is a great running community. A lot of quality runners and really good people,” Kirby adds.
Runners with no marathon to participate in — except the virtual version now being designed.
Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Teen describes being trapped in flipped truck during flash flooding
- Explosion at SpaceX South Texas facility caught on camera
- Live updates: George Floyd protests grow in cities across the U.S.
- Hotel industry hits record breaking low at local and national level
- 2 men, 1 of them naked, arrested after being caught in a home with two juveniles
- Emergency crews on scene at Ironton structure fire
- Juveniles suspected in St. Albans vehicle break-ins
- Marshall University to resume in-person classes in fall with calendar adjustments
- Kentucky sees some increase in cases of COVID-19
- Inpatient and supporting services to be shuttered at Bluefield Regional Medical Center