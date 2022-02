RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—Jeffery Hoskins took the stand in his own defense on Friday in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Both the defense and prosecution rested on Friday. Closing arguments and deliberations will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m. in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Hoskins is accused of shaking and strangling his six-month-old daughter at a home in Ripley in October of 2018.

His daughter was on life support for a little more than a year when she died.