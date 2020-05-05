Boutique reopening with thankfulness; frontline warriors gifted free merch!

As small businesses gradually start to re-open in West Virginia, some are taking time to say it's not all about the money.

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Come Monday, May 11, frontline warriors can get treated to free luxury at Ditto Boutique in Wheeling.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to offer something for them to come in. They don’t have to purchase anything. They can pick out any set of earrings in the whole store, or a beach bag, or flipflops because they have sacrificed their own safety—the safety of their families. And to me, it’s almost on the same level as the military. We do something big for Veterans Day, and this is something I want to do for them because this is something they do for us. Stacy Dietz, Owner of Ditto Boutique

From delivery workers to journalists …

Nurses, doctors, retail that had to stay open, mailmen, garbagemen. We don’t have a lot of guy stuff, but it will work. Stacy Dietz, Owner of Ditto Boutique

Following the governor’s orders, with less than 10 employees, technically Ditto could have opened this week, but instead, they’re taking time to prep for opening day May 11.

Anything that they touch we’re going to eliminate that handoff of the credit-card, they (the customers) are going to go ahead and run it themselves. And then we have hand-sanitizer, masks. I would like customers to wear masks if they could, just for the protection of others. And, we’re going to limit the people that are in the store. Stacy Dietz, Owner of Ditto Boutique

Appointment and online shopping has kept Ditto busy. And if you’re local, they’ve been dropping off orders to your front door.

But, what about all the consignment prom dresses that didn’t get used this season?

Usually we donate, but they didn’t even get a chance to sell because we closed, so I think all these girls need their gowns back just as a memory. Stacy Dietz, Owner of Ditto Boutique

Dietz says probably the hottest ticket item right now, thanks to all the quarantine wine buying, is a cork-pop! So, when frontline warriors come in, they will put their name on a raffle and five will go home with this sought after gadget.

For all the graduates missing out on those final moments, plans are in the works at the boutique to make sure you’re not forgotten. The details are still being worked out.

