Bowling brings smiles, joy to kids during Special Olympics

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — Elementary students across Lawrence County bowled strikes and participated in different activities during the Special Olympics. About 10 schools participated in the fun.

The events took place at Spare Time Recreation. It’s a different atmosphere than most may be used to when it comes to the Special Olympics, but it didn’t stop kids from bowling spares and strikes.

Kids took turns bowling and partook in other activities including hillbilly golf, cornhole, and face painting. Many of the kids wore t-shirts with the words “Let Me Be Brave!,” the theme of the 2019-2020 school year Special Olympics.

Alaina Collins, a senior at Chesapeake High School, has volunteered for the Lawrence County Special Olympics since she was a freshman in high school. “I have a family member who [has] special needs and it’s just really inspiring and you want to help them,” said Collins. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. My future career is going to be something in this area, so, I’m really excited to be here.”

While the building may have gotten a little loud, the smiles and joy on the faces of these students lit up the room. “It just really gives these kids a day to participate and shine,” said Alisha Mannon, Intervention Specialist at Fairland Middle School.