Boy found in trunk of car, life-flighted to hospital

UPDATE (4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24): Sheriff Mellinger confirms that the boy is in critical condition.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger, a 5-year-old boy was discovered by a neighbor locked in the trunk of a car on Bobo Street in Cottageville on Tuesday.

The boy was found around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and was life-flighted to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Both parents are currently in custody.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

