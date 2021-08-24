Boy found in trunk of car, life-flighted to hospital

UPDATE (4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24): Sheriff Mellinger confirms that the boy is in critical condition.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger, a 5-year-old boy was discovered by a neighbor locked in the trunk of a car on Bobo Street in Cottageville on Tuesday.

The boy was found around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and was life-flighted to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Both parents are currently in custody.