Boy found in trunk of car, life-flighted to hospital

UPDATE (4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24): Sheriff Mellinger confirms that the boy is in critical condition.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger, a 5-year-old boy was discovered by a neighbor locked in the trunk of a car on Bobo Street in Cottageville on Tuesday.
The boy was found around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and was life-flighted to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Both parents are currently in custody.
