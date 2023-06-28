WALKER, WV (WOWK) – The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) honored Leroy “Butch” Hawkins Wednesday for serving at Camp Kootaga for 75 years.

Camp Kootaga honored Hawkins by celebrating “Butch Hawkins Week.” On Wednesday, the BSA presented him with an honorary certificate and a 75-year service pin.

“Not too many people get those,” said Jeffrey Purdy, a Scout Executive with the Boy Scouts of America. “I’ve never given a 75-year service pin to any scouter.”

Hawkins loves being a Boy Scout leader as much as anything, but even he didn’t expect to be doing it for so long.

“I didn’t imagine I’d make it through the boy part of it, let alone the adult part,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins joined Camp Kootaga as a Boy Scout when he was nine years old, following in the footsteps of his father. Now, he has three children of his own and four grandchildren, all also scouts.

Hawkins says he loves volunteering for the Boy Scouts and he stands for what the organization does: mentoring young leaders and providing them with the skills they need for when they grow up.

“You go out and get a job, and you’ve never had somebody tell you what to do or where to go or how to get there and you think, what’s all that for?” Hawkins said. “But with scouts, you learn that. You learn how to be leaders and how to tell other people how to be leaders.”

Even after 75 years, Hawkins says he’s not done yet.

“I just got a new knee, a new shoulder, if they can keep putting parts in me I guess I can keep going,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins turns 84 years old Saturday.