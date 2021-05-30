Boy scouts place flags on veteran graves ahead of Memorial Day

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — In preparation for Memorial Day, boy scouts and volunteers took time to honor those who have died.

They saluted and placed American flags in front of each grave at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.

Scout leaders say, rain or shine, this is teaching them dedication and leadership skills.

“We’re learning how to respect the military, respect others and just have service,” says boy scout, Jacob Roth.

“It’s to help let the family know that we care and just to honor the veterans for what they’ve done,”  Boy Scout said.

More than 1,500 flags were place throughout the cemetery. Services start at noon tomorrow for Memorial Day.

