HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A child who died in Huntington this weekend attended Cabell County Schools, according to Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications at Cabell County Schools.

The 12-year-old boy’s identity has not been released. Authorities say the boy fell into the water Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet. Crews searched for the boy for three hours before his body was found shortly before 6 p.m.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the family was notified and the boy’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

How the incident happened is still under investigation.