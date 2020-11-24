Boyd County confirms 27th COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County say another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the county to 27 deaths related to the virus.

The Boyd County Emergancy Operations Center confirmed the death of a 70-year-old male.

Health officials also report 30 new COVID-19 cases, ranging in ages from 5-months-old to 93-years-old. At this time, none of those with newly reported cases are hospitalized and are all in home isolation.

The new cases bring the county to 888 COVID-19 cases in the month of November, and an overall total of 1,646 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county’s overall case total has more than doubled in this month alone.

Boyd County currently is listed red on the state’s Current Incidence Rate map, with a rate of 116.5%. Red means a county has a critical rate of COVID-19 spread. Out of the state’s 120 counties, 116 are listed red. The remaining four counties are orange.

Health officials say 785 people in the county have recovered.