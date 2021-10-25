Boyd County confirms another COVID-19 death, 34 new cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says another Boyd County resident has died due to COVID-19 between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, bringing the county to 105 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 44-year-old male.

The BCEOC says 34 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Oct. 23. According to health officials, Boyd County has had a total of 8,195 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those, 554 cases have been reported this month.

Of the new cases in today’s report, one person has been hospitalized. Those with newly confirmed cases range in age from 12 years old to 74 years old. Health officials say three of the residents with new cases are ages 18 or younger.

Health officials say 5,206 residents of Boyd County have recovered from the virus.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have Boyd County listed as red, meaning it has a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19.

The KDPH lists Boyd County’s current incidence rate of 39.4. The CDC says the county has had 303.95 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county’s estimated population, according to the CDC, is 46,718.

According to the CDC, 57.1% of those eligible in Boyd County, or 23,010 people 12 years and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.5%, or 18,736 people, have been fully vaccinated.