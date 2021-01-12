Coronavirus Updates

Boyd County confirms three more COVID-19 deaths

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Three more people in Boyd County have died in connection to COVID-19, according to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old female, a 91-year-old female and a 75-year-old male, bringing the county to 49 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

the county is also reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases, with 539 reported since Jan. 1. Since the start of the pandemic, Boyd County has reported a total of 3,682 COVID-19 cases. Health officials say 2,059 of those residents have recovered from their illness.

Boyd County is currently red on Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map, with a rate of 106.7.

