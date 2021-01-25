Boyd County confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County say two more residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

The Boyd County Emergency Management Center confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 73-year-old man. The deaths bring the county to 53 deaths related to COVID-19.

Health officials also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19. The county has confirmed 4,040 cases throughout the pandemic, 897 of which have been reported in the last month. 2,303 residents have recovered from the virus.

Boyd County is currently red on Kentucky’s current incidence rate map with a rate of 63.6%.