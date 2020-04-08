Boyd County confirms two new COVID-19 cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting two new2) new positive COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the Boyd County’s total to 22 positive cases as of Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department says the two patients are a 55-year-old female and a 32-year-old female. Both patients are in home isolation.
The emergency operations center says a total of 490 tests have been performed in Boyd County. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department says it is continuing to work on case contacts and monitoring contacts for symptoms.
