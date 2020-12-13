Boyd County Coroner addresses false information on social media

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – While many people may have opinions on the pandemic and the restrictions that go along with it, some are falsely quoting local government officials on social media.

Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond responded to a false post on social media that claimed they recorded more than 30 children and adults died from the flu in 2017. He says since 2007, “we have only taken care of two flu deaths.”

The response post from Coroner’s Facebook page.Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The original post stating the false information has since been taken down.



The coroner’s office has seen an increase in deaths related to COVID since October. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Hammond says his office only deals primarily with deaths inside of homes, in an unnatural setting, or in an emergency room; not nursing homes or hospitals. Along with the number of flu deaths, the post also touched on it’s comparison to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Hammond and those who work with him have seen first hand the seriousness of this pandemic. In March, the office only signed off on one COVID-related death, but the numbers began to rise in October.

About mid-October is when we started seeing a huge surge in this area. Where Kings Daughters sits, we also handle anything that comes in from Greenup, Carter, Lawrence County, Ohio, and Boyd County. Mark Hammond, Boyd County Coroner

Hammond also says they have surpassed their annual number of calls in September adding to the strain bright on by the pandemic. He also says the best piece of advice he can offer is to continue following the CDC guidelines, wearing masks and social distancing.

To read the full response from the coroner, click here.

