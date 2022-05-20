UPDATE (8:53 a.m. on Friday, May 20): The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a man who was found dead in the Ohio River on Tuesday, May 17 in Ashland.

They believe that the man could have first entered the water in the Huntington, West Virginia area.

The man is described as a Black man who stood 6’2″ tall and weighed 242 pounds. He had brown eyes and short, quarter-inch black hair and a beard. He had no tattoos or scars, and he is believed to be between 20 and 40 years of age.

At the time he was found, the man was wearing a green 2XL t-shirt with an old Fire Side Grill design on it, black and red 2XL basketball shorts, and size 15 black K-Swiss basketball shoes.

The man did not have any identification or personal effects on him.