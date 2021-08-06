Boyd County COVID-19 cases rise by more than 100

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As COVID-19 numbers start to rise across the nation, Boyd County is reporting 108 new COVID-19 cases between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, only 13 of the new cases are in patients 60 years of age or older. Nine cases are in children younger than 12 who are too young to get vaccinated against the virus, this includes a 9-month-old boy.

The county has reported a total of 5,421 cases throughout the pandemic, 129 of which have been reported since Aug. 1. The BCEOC says no new deaths have been reported and the total remains at 78 Boyd County residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

Of those with newly reported COVID-19 cases, the BCEOC says a 77-year-old woman and two men, ages 45 and 53, are hospitalized due to the virus.

Health officials in the county also say the Boyd County Detention Center is now confirming eight current cases of COVID-19. They did not say how many of these cases are among inmates or employees.

According to health officials, 3,393 Boyd County residents have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map shows Boyd County in red with a current rate of 35.2%.

According to the CDC’s transmission rate map, the county is in red, meaning it has a high rate of transmission. The CDC’s data shows Boyd County has a rate of 259 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

The CDC says 43.9% of Kentucky’s eligible population, or about 19,856 people ages 12 or older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is about 42.5% of the county’s total population of approximately 46,718 people, according to the CDC.

Kentucky health officials continue urging residents to get vaccinated against the virus. Kentuckians can go to www.vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites near them. The state also has one more round of its “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery. Those who have received at least one does of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to register.