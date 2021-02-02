Boyd County COVID-19 deaths edge toward 60

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County say another person has died in connection to COVID-19.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the county’s 58th death related to the virus was a 73-year-old male.

The county is also reporting 20 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing Boyd County to 4,252 cases since the pandemic began. Those with newly confirmed cases range in ages from 1-year-old to 72-years-old. Health officials say one person from those cases has been hospitalized.

According to county health officials, 2,566 residents have recovered from the virus. As of yesterday, Feb. 1, Boyd County is listed as red on Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map with a rate of 55.7%.