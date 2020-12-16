Boyd County COVID-19 deaths rise to 40

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County health officials say two more people have died as a result of COVID-19.
Wednesday, Dec. 16, The Boyd County Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male and a 56-year-old male, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 40.
Health officials also say 21 more people in the county, whose ages range from 5-years-old to 65-years-old, have tested positive for the virus. None of those with newly reported cases are currently hospitalized.
Boyd County has reported a total of 2,622 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. 1,563 of those residents have recovered. The county is currently red on the state’s Current Incidence Rate map with a rate of 103.4%. As of Tuesday, Dec. 15. only three of Kentucky’s 120 counties were in the orange. The other 117 counties are listed as red.
