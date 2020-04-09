Boyd County COVID-19 numbers rise to total of 23

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting one new positive COVID-19 case in the county as of today, Thursday, April 9, 2020. This case brings the county’s total number of positive cases to 23.

The center says the patient is a 49-year-old female and is in home isolation. 521 tests have been performed throughout the county.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is continuing to work on case contacts and monitoring contacts for symptoms and will initiate testing if a contact becomes symptomatic.

