Boyd County COVID-19 numbers rise to total of 23

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting one new positive COVID-19 case in the county as of today, Thursday, April 9, 2020. This case brings the county’s total number of positive cases to 23.
The center says the patient is a 49-year-old female and is in home isolation. 521 tests have been performed throughout the county.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is continuing to work on case contacts and monitoring contacts for symptoms and will initiate testing if a contact becomes symptomatic.
