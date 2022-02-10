BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Detention Center says one of its deputies has died.

Deputy Benjamin Thompson, 23, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

The BCDC says Thompson had been a deputy at the Boyd County Jail since 2019. Thompson’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

According to the BCDC, a public visitation for Thompson will take place Monday, Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stein Funeral Home in Ashland, Kentucky, following a private visitation for his family. The funeral service will take place at Stein Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.