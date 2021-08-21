Boyd County Fair expects big crowd for last day

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As the Boyd County Fair in Kentucky slowly comes to a close, fair board members are expecting a big crowd for the last night.
The Boyd County fairgrounds are currently filled with fun for the whole family. From amusement park rides to livestock shows, the week has been full of excitement.
Unfortunately, the rain earlier in the week forced many to stay inside, but as we move into some dryer weather, the crowds are expected to come back. Boyd County Fair Board President Ellen Keaton says they will be ending strong.
Everything’s looking great, they’re turning over the tracks, they’re working on getting the horse arena to dry up, so it’s all going to be great tomorrow.Ellen Keaton, Boyd County Fair Board President
Tomorrow is the last day of the fair, ending with clog dancers and motocross in the evening. For more information on events, click here.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.