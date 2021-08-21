Boyd County Fair expects big crowd for last day

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As the Boyd County Fair in Kentucky slowly comes to a close, fair board members are expecting a big crowd for the last night.

The Boyd County fairgrounds are currently filled with fun for the whole family. From amusement park rides to livestock shows, the week has been full of excitement.



Boyd County Fair hosts an agricultural competition in their exhibit hall. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Unfortunately, the rain earlier in the week forced many to stay inside, but as we move into some dryer weather, the crowds are expected to come back. Boyd County Fair Board President Ellen Keaton says they will be ending strong.

Everything’s looking great, they’re turning over the tracks, they’re working on getting the horse arena to dry up, so it’s all going to be great tomorrow. Ellen Keaton, Boyd County Fair Board President

Tomorrow is the last day of the fair, ending with clog dancers and motocross in the evening. For more information on events, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.