Boyd County issues heightened emergency response amid rising COVID-19 cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is implementing a strategic, heightened emergency response related to positive COVID-19 cases.

Health officials say the county has reported a total of 807 positive COVID-19 cases for the month of November, with an incidence rate of 111%.

Boyd County is red on the state’s incidence rate map, meaning the county has a critical rate of spread.

County health officials say all residents should assume they are at a heightened risk of exposure every time they interact within six feet of another person due to the current widespread community COVID-19 transmission.

“We need everyone to follow precautions and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” health officials said.

According to the health department, their strategic prioritization seeks to maximize efforts to slow virus spread, provide the best efforts for case investigation and tracing, and maintain public health workforce wellness to support COVID-19 emergency response efforts.

They say positive COVID-19 cases will be prioritized based on risk factors associated with the individual. Contact tracers and health department disease investigators say they may not be able to contact a positive case for 48 to 72 hours after the case has been notified by the testing facility.

The health department is urging people to answer the phone when investigators or contact tracers call. Most numbers, they say, will show as a Van Lear, KY, number or may even appear to be spam on the caller ID. A delay in responses for the calls creates a lag in timely case numbers for the county aligning with the state numbers.

Health officials say to separate yourself from others in your home, rest and take medication as prescribed if you are positive for the virus. Those who are positive should also call ahead before visiting the doctor, clinic, urgent care or emergency department.

