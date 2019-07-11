Boyd County Jail to combat drugs coming into jail with new body scanner

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Getting a body scanner at the Boyd County Jail was one of the campaign promises Jailer Bill Hensley made before November of 2018.

Now, that promise will soon come to fruition.

At a meeting earlier this week, Boyd County’s fiscal court approved a $185,000 dollar bid for a body scanner to be installed inside the jail.

Hensley says the body scanner will help reduce the number of drugs and contraband coming into the Boyd County Jail.

“The body scanner will allow you to see stuff internally to know that [contraband is] in there,” said Hensley. “It’s just another step in making the detention center as safe as possible.”

Once the body scanner is installed, inmates arriving at the facility will be scanned and then strip searched.

The current policy is for inmates to be strip searched, but that isn’t always fully effective.

“Sometimes the human eye can’t catch everything [and] that’s the reason why the body scanner is very important for our job,” said Deputy Thomas Meaux, who has worked at the Boyd County Jail for two years. “It’s going to help our deputies out a lot. The body scanner is something that we’ve been needing at this facility for a long time.”

The body scanner will let deputies know if inmates are carrying contraband, and what the likelihood of the inmates carrying contraband is, based on previous searches.

Hensley hopes to have the body scanner ready to use at the beginning of August.