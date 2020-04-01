Boyd County, KY, confirms five new cases of COVID-19

BOYD COUNTY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is confirming five new cases of COVID-19 this afternoon. The center says the cases include a 59-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, a 55-year-old female, a 29-year-old male and a 43-year-old male.

All individuals are isolating at home and are compliant with all public health recommendations, according to the center. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is working on case contacts and contacts are home isolating.

