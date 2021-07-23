Boyd County leaders seek ice storm volunteers help

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The ice storms brought nothing but destruction earlier this year and without communities banding together to help each other, it could have been much worse. Now those community members are needed to share their efforts to help out their county.

Five months later, the damage from those storms remains in parts of Kentucky. Counties have moved past the physical damage, but now they’re worried about the cleanup costs.

During the ice storms power crews were working through the day, and community members helped in any way they could. This included clearing roads, helping get people out of their powerless homes, and making sure they were warm and well-fed.

Leaders in Boyd County, Kentucky are hoping these same volunteers will share their efforts through a short online survey to help keep tax dollars in the area.



Boyd County leaders are searching for volunteers during the ice storm to submit a survey to help keep tax dollars in the area. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

87% of the ice storm cleanup cost will be covered by the federal and state governments and the remaining 13% will be coming out of the county’s budget, which can be quite a lot given the extent of the disaster.

Boyd County EMA Director Tim England says the time volunteers spent during the disaster can be documented through a survey where they can log their hours, equipment used, and donated materials.

It’s the general public that may have come out and helped at the shelter, may have served food, may have just helped in any general way. Tim England, Boyd County EMA Director

The more people who take the survey, the less the county will have to contribute. So far, the county has only seen 23 surveys submitted in total.

England and Judge-Executive Eric Chaney both say they are encouraging anyone who helped in the cleanup to take the quick survey. You can find that survey here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.